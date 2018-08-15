Harris Museum's new coding workshops give Preston youngsters the chance to create games and hack Minecraft

Have your say

Hacking Minecraft and creating games and music will be some of the new skills youngsters will learn at a coding club in Preston.

The monthly club for children under seven years of age is to start at the Harris after the school holidays in September.

A spokesman from the Harris Museum and Art Gallery said: “Every month we’ll have a go at some different coding projects - from creating games and music, to hacking Minecraft, and getting creative.

“Whether you’re a beginner or a real whizz come and join us for a fun-packed afternoon of digital making and code.”

Although the club, which is hosted in the Harris Makerspace, is aimed at children, everyone is welcome to join - including adults.

The club is free to attend but tickets must be booked on Eventbrite.

Harris Code Club is a monthly event and is always on a Sunday afternoon from 1pm until 3.30pm.

Dates for future Code Clubs are October 7, November 4 and December 2.

Tickets will be released on Eventbrite around four weeks before the event.

Participants do not need to take any equipment to the workshops.

Children under 16-years-old must be accompanied by an adult and parents are welcome to join in and work on the coding projects with their children.

To find out more follow @all_about_code on Twitter or go to allaboutcode.co.uk

