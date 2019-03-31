Mothers Day

Happy Mother's Day. Messages to mums on their special day

To celebrate Mother's Day today, we asked you for your special messages to your mums.

This are some of the things you had to say

My beautiful mum, who lost her battle with Cancer nearly 3 years ago. She was the most bravest, selfless person I know, and there is not a day goes by were I don't miss her. X

1. Catherine Houghton

My Beautiful, amazing Mum. Always there for me & her Grandaughter Ellie, My Very Best Friend

2. Nikki Turner

My amazing mum Avril Calvert who's always been there for me she's my rock and best friend xx

3. Michelle Robinson

My Queen. True Meaning Of Courage & Bravery. My inspiration!

4. Jacqui Kerrigan Bland

