Happy golden anniversary to Tony and Jean Rose

Tony and Jean Rose have celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.



The pair grew up as neighbours living in Elm Avenue in Ashton and began courting when Jean was 16. They married at Sacred Heart Church in 1968 and moved to Penwortham. They have two daughters Andrea and Janette, as well as five grandchildren. Tony, 73, worked at British Aerospace and Jean, 71, worked at the County Analyst Laboratory. Andrea said: “It is wonderful that two people can be happy and content with each other’s company after 50 years.”

