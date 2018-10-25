Happy 100th to sweet-toothed Annie, of Leyland

It was a sweet day for Annie Lewis, who marked her 100th birthday with three celebrations.

Annie, whose dad Frank Butterworth made toffees in their home town of Blackburn, enjoyed a big party at Bannister Brook House, Leyland, as well as enjoying two trips out.

She met her late husband Bill, who was in the Royal Signals, whilst working at the munitions factory in Blackburn during the Second World War. They moved to London and she worked at Perry Vale but returned to Lancashire in 1943 for the birth of her only son, Raymond.

Annie, who has three grandchildren and five great grandchildren, returned to nursing and also worked as a dinner lady. Raymond died in 1994, leaving three children.

She moved to Hesketh Bank and Penwortham, before living in sheltered accommodation in Leyland two years ago.

Her daughter-in-law Pat Lewis, said: “Annie is a very strong woman and looks well for her age. She eats a lot of fruit and vegetables and always has a tot of whiskey. She is a believer of ‘a bit of what you fancy does you good.’

“She struggles to walk which frustrates her a bit. But she managed to get out to celebrate her big day. She went to the Mother’s Union in Hesketh Bank, where they wished her Happy Birthday. She also had lunch with her old friends and some other friends came over to visit. She enjoyed her party, surrounded by family and friends."