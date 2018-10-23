Halloween event in Fulwood for Daisy Garland epilepsy charity

A mum whose son can suffer up to 150 seizures a day is organising a Halloween fund-raiser for an epilepsy charity.



Nina Carberry, of Woodplumpton, is hosting a Halloween-themed charity night at St Anthony’s Social Club, in Fulwood, this Saturday from 7.30pm.

All money raised will go towards Daisy Garland, which has supported her 14-year-old son, Jamie, through his epilepsy.

Jamie Carberry

Read similar stories: Cannabis oil gives Olivia a new lease of life - ‘Thanks to cannabis oil our little Olivia can now smile and laugh’ and Two Ashbridge Independent School pupils united by their epilepsy form Team ZOllie



Nina said: “Jamie was diagnosed with epilepsy when he was four. At first he was having a few small seizures which lasted only 40 seconds and then he started getting a few large tonic clonic seizures. Unfortunately his condition is drug resistant.

“He has had many medications and some have been successful, taking him from around 150 seizures a day to around average 15 small ones per day.

“He also suffers with large tonic clonic seizures at least once a week. Jamie can never be left on his own and can’t lead a normal life like others his age. He attends Moor Hey School, in Lostock Hall, which has been fantastic.

“The Daisy Garland charity has been amazing, assisting with getting Jamie on a ketogentic diet and providing a sleep alarm if he suffers any major seizures during the night. These can cost up to £900.

“We now want to raise money to help other children and raise epilepsy awareness.”

The Halloween family party event includes fancy dress, food, a DJ, raffle and bingo.

Tickets for the night are £5 and are available from St Anthony’s Social Club or by calling Nina on 07540084058.