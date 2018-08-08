Guys at Bilsborrow to cycle coast to coast for Brian House hospice

Members of a Lancashire ‘fun club’ are gearing up for two coast to coast bike rides to raise funds for a children’s hospice.

Read more: /emmerdale-star-to-join-scarborough-to-blackpool-ride-for-brian-house-1-8721443



Team GB (Guys at Bilsborrow) will cycle 160 miles from Scarborough to Blackpool over the August Bank Holiday weekend and eight dedicated members will ride 55 miles from Los Cristianos to Puerto de la Cruz in Tenerife in November.

All funds raised will go towards Brian’s House, in Blackpool.

The team have also raised £1,475 for the charity by holding a barge party at Owd Nell’s and raffles held during Owd Nell’s Crown Green Bowling Display Team’s tour in Isle of Man.

Fund-raising and event organiser Dave Cryer, of St Michael’s on Wyre, said: “We have been doing lots to raise money for Brian House. It is a great hospice which gives a lot of support to children with life limiting conditions and their families.

“So far we have raised £1,400 by holding a barge trip from Owd Nell’s in Bilsborrow. Dan Bolton donated his boat Jungle Queen and we had entertainment from comedian Richard Dennison, DJ Darryl Edwards and a Shirley Bassey tribute act.

Members of Owd Nell’s Crown Green Bowling Display Team also did a tour in Isle of Man and held lots of raffles.

“Our next big event is the coast to coast cycle ride from Scarborough to Blackpool, starting on Friday August 23. We will be holding a fund-raiser in Skipton for their local hospice, before riding to Blackpool the following day. Last year four of us did this ride and now 26 of us are involved. Blackpool Circus clown Charlie Cairoli Jnr will join us, along with Joe-Warren Plant, of Poulton, who plays Jacob Gallagher in Emmerdale.

“Then in November eight members of Team GB will cycle Los Cristianos to Puerto de la Cruz in Tenerife in November. It is about 22 miles to the top on Mount Teide and 32 miles across to Puerto de la Cruz.

“Graham Fisher will set up a pop up pie shop, selling cyclists Lancashire’s steak and kidney pudding, from Owd Nell’s.

“Sean Wilkinson at Guy’s Thatched Hamlet and Owd Nell’s has been a great support through all our fund-raising and has allowed us to do collections at upcoming events, including Cider Festival July 27 to 26, Oyston Festival, September 6 to 9 and Oktoberfest October 26 and 27.”