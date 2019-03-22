Gulf War veteran from Lostock Hall battles the weather in aid of fellow PTSD sufferers

Former soldier Ian Wright had to battle strong winds and driving rain to cycle 300 miles in aid of fellow sufferers of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

And after winning his fight against the elements he confessed: “It was the biggest individual thing I’ve ever taken on.”

The 52-year-old Gulf War veteran took on the challenge to highlight the charity Driven To Extremes which helped him through some dark times in his life.

Ian set out from home in Lostock Hall to pedal to the charity’s headquarters in Devon in just three days.

He managed it, but was forced to split the ride into 30-mile sessions, each one a trial in itself.

“The conditions were so difficult,” he said. “And mentally it was tough as I wasn’t only worrying about the weather, it was the constant doubting myself that I was capable of doing it.

"But at every 30 mile food stop my partner Katherine would boost me back up, saying I couldn’t let down all the people who had donated and had the confidence in me.

“So I just split it into 30-mile rides. It seemed very daunting and impossible beforehand, but now I’ve completed it, it’s given me an immense feeling of pride and achievement.”

Ian, who has competed in the Invictus and Warrior Games, raised his target of £500 to help the charity deliver the long distance driving challenges it organisers every year around the world.

Driven To Extremes organises driving challenges around the world for PTSD sufferers. Ian did a trek in 2015, driving a Vauxhall van from the Republic of Ireland to Siberia.

