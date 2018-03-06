Guild Wheel walk for St Catherine's Hospice

Fund-raisers are invited to take part in a sponsored walk on Good Friday in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice.

For a previous story click here /sponsored-walk-for-amelia-brome-raises-thousands-1-8503168



Following last year’s successful Guild Wheel walk in aid of 10-year-old Amelia Brome, who needed funds for cancer treatment, Christopher Pilkington is organising the same event, this time raising cash for the Lostock Hall-based hospice.

The 34-year-old, of Lostock Hall, said: “I first organised this event last year for a very inspirational girl and to support her family to be with her for her treatment in America.

“This year we had all decided to walk it again but the opposite way for St Catherine’s Hospice, which is very close to all our hearts.

“Everyone is welcome to join us and support St Catherine’s, which is a fantastic charity and does an excellent job in maintaining the hospice.

“There will be no marshals, so a good idea of the route is essential.”

Entry is £21 per walker. Participants can pay on the day or email chrispilkington22@hotmail.com.

Walkers should meet under the bridge, opposite the Continental Pub, leading to Avenham Park between 8.15am to 8.30am to set off at 9am prompt.

The walk will take between five and eight hours depending on pace. Fund-raisers will meet at Royal Britsh Legion, Penwortham, at the end of the walk for a celebration.

To make a donation visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-pilkington2