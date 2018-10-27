Guardsman who lost both legs in bomb blast clinches gold at Invictus Games

Have your say

A war veteran from Walton-le-Dale has won Gold at the Invictus Games for Team UK.

Dave Watson claimed the top medal in Men’s IF6 Discus in Sydney.

The former Guardsman lost both legs and his right arm when he stepped on a hidden bomb while on patrol with the 1st Battalion Scots Guards in May 2010.

Since then, he has been determined to make a new life for himself, has married his girlfriend Rebecca and works as an advocate for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham’s Fisher House project.

It provides a home away from home for injured servicemen and their families as they undergo expert care at the world famous centre for treating military injuries.

The family man has a two-year-old daughter Erin Rose with Rebecca and a stepson Joshua Phipps, 12.

His teammate Mark Ormrod has won bronze in the same competition - the Men’s IF6 Discus.

Posting on Facebook Mick Race said: “Congratulations to Bamber Bridge’s Dave Watson.

“Won Gold in the discus at the invictus games to add to earlier silver medal success in the rowing event.”