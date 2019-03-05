Groups from Chorley, Preston and Kirkham to take part in U.Dance NW at The Lowry

Six Lancashire dance groups will be performing in U.Dance NW 2019 at The Lowry later this month.

U.Dance NW is the selection event for the National Youth Dance Festival, led by One Dance UK, in which youth dance companies from across England perform on one of the UKs prestigious stages.

Those taking part in Lancashire are: About Turn and Chorley Boys; MPower Youth, based in Kirkham; Preston-based Blue Moose Dance Company; Preston Youth Dance Company; DanceSyndrome, which has classes in Preston and Chorley; and Swati Youth Dance, in Parbold,

The groups from Lancashire will be performing a range of dance genres including contemporary, South Asian and hip-hop. They will be competing against 19 other youth dance groups from across the North West region.

The event takes place Saturday and Sunday, March 16 and 17 at 7.45pm.

Jade Aitchison, youth dance co-ordinator at The Lowry, said: “U.Dance NW 2019 is a fantastic opportunity to watch the next generation of dancers and some of the leading youth dance companies from across the North West region. We had 46 groups enter the selection process and 26 groups have been chosen to present work to a National selection panel of dance professionals. At the end of the weekend only one group will make it through to represent the North West at the National Dance Festival in London in July which is led by One Dance UK. I wish all the groups good luck.”

For tickets, at £9 and £6 concessions, visit www.thelowry.com/whats-on/u-dance-nw-2019/

