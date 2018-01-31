Group set up to save Carnforth station ticket office

Campaigners are fighting to save Carnforth Station ticket office which is in danger of permanent closure.

The ticket office at Carnforth Railway Station could be under threat as Lancashire County Council looks to save an £7m over the next three years.

A campaign group was established after councillors met with residents and members of the Carnforth Station Trust.

“They didn’t all need to speak, everyone who spoke had the same voice, it is essential to have the ticket office,” said Conservative Councillor Peter Yates, of Carnforth.

“It seems ludicrous, we are getting off the ground and they are going to pull us down, we need to hang in together, keep pushing and promoting Carnforth into the wonderful place it is.

“We would like them to give us a chance to get a fundraising method set up.”

The potential cuts means the ticket office, which has been closed recently due to restoration works, could be shut permanently, leaving railway users to buy tickets online or elsewhere.

“We need the services for the disabled and the challenged, we need communication,” said Coun Yates.

“It is lovely for the younger generation but a lot of elderly people are frightened of technology.

“Why shut down a very successful business which will have the potential of shutting down the station network?” said Coun Yates.

Lancashire County Council say the cuts are necessary as they need to make substantial budget savings.

“The ticket office is a vital piece of infrastructure for the future of Carnforth,” said Labour Councillor John Reynolds.

The proposal cuts will go to the next meeting of the full county council to be rubber stamped.