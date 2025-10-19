Groundbreaking surgery developed in Lancashire attracts global medical attention

A world-first surgical technique, developed and performed exclusively by three surgeons at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, is attracting the attention of colleagues in Europe and America.

Consultant colorectal surgeons Mr Tarek Hany, Ms Alka Jadav and Mr Arnab Bhowmick reached a major milestone in June last year as they completed 100 cases of Extra-Peritoneal Colorectal Surgery (EXPERTS) - a ground-breaking approach pioneered at the Trust, marking a significant achievement in the advancement of minimally invasive colorectal surgery.

How it helps

The EXPERTS technique avoids puncturing the peritoneum - the membrane surrounding abdominal organs - by accessing the surgical site from beneath the bowel. This innovative method improves patient safety and recovery, reduces the risk of injury to surrounding organs, and eliminates the need for awkward patient positioning.

To support training and global dissemination, the Trust has developed bespoke 3D animation and virtual reality tools, which are now gaining attention from surgical teams across Europe and the United States.

Recently, the surgical team welcomed Dr Antonio Caycedo-Marulanda, a leading colorectal surgeon based in Orlando, Florida, who flew in especially to observe the EXPERTS technique in action. Mr Hany said: “We met Antonio at a conference in the US where we were presenting this work. He was so enthusiastic that he arranged to travel across the Atlantic to see the operation first-hand. It’s testament to his vision and leadership. He’s already begun applying the principles in his own practice back in Florida.”

The groundbreaking surgery team at LTHTR | LTHTR

The EXPERTS approach is already showing benefits such as shorter time to bowel function recovery, reduced hospital stays, lower incidence of ileus (gut paralysis), no significant intra-abdominal injuries and fewer conversions to open surgery. Performed with the patient in a face-up position - rather than the traditional head-down tilt - the method also reduces risks such as compartment syndrome, lung and eye pressure, and shoulder injuries.

International interest continues to grow. Mr Hany and his colleagues are collaborating with surgeons in Alicante, Spain, to demonstrate the procedure in cadavers. The team is also preparing to welcome surgeons from Italy and Malaysia who wish to observe the technique in practice.

Initially trialled on cadavers in 2018, the first live case was performed in February 2020. It has since won recognition at major conferences, including the Portsmouth Colorectal Congress and the European Society of Coloproctology (ESCP) in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Mr Hany believes the surgery can be further enhanced: “We’ve had fantastic support from the Trust, and this is just the beginning. We are working hard to acquire the state-of-the-art robotic platform which will transform cancer surgery for our patient population."