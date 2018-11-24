Grimsargh road closed after 'serious' accident

Have your say

A busy village road was closed today after a 'serious' crash.

The B6243 Preston Road in Grimsargh, near Preston, was closed both ways from the Old Oak Pub to Whittingham Lane after the collision at around 6am.

A single car is believed to have been involved.

One person is believed to have been seriously hurt.

Traffic was said to be coping well but police have advised motorists to find alternatives routes.

Lancashire Road police tweeted: " Due to a serious RTC on B6243 Preston Road Grimsargh the road is closed to allow investigation work to take place.

"Please find alternative routes from Preston to Longridge and vice versa."