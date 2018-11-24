Grimsargh road closed after one person seriously hurt in crash

Have your say

A busy village road has now reopened after being for the whole morning following a 'serious' crash.

The B6243 Preston Road in Grimsargh, near Preston, was closed both ways from the Old Oak Pub to Whittingham Lane after the collision at around 6am.

A single car is believed to have been involved and one person is believed to have been seriously hurt.

The road was shut from 6am until 12.30pm, with motorists advised to find alternative routes.

Lancs Road Police tweeted: "Unfortunately the road will remain closed until early afternoon.

Thank you for your patience. Please consider your alternative routes as some minor ‘back’ roads are becoming heavily congested.

"Sometimes the longer route around will be a better decision."

Motorists have been urged not to use Brabiner Lane.