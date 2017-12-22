Grieving MP Lindsay Hoyle ‘deeply touched’ by kindness

A Lancashire MP has thanked his constituents for their decency and compassion following the sudden death of his daughter.

Lindsay Hoyle, who represents Chorley, has said the condolences he has been sent since the death of Natalie Lewis-Hoyle have been an “immeasurable source of strength”.

In a statement on Facebook Mr Hoyle, who is also the deputy House of Commons speaker, wrote: “Thank you to everyone for the decency and compassion you’ve shown our family when we need it the very most.

“The condolences we have received have been an immeasurable source of strength over the last few days.

“I’m deeply touched by the amount of kindness and love shown in Chorley and Westminster.”

It comes after hundreds of his constituents in Chorley and colleagues in Parliament expressed their shock and sadness to the popular MP after Natalie, 28, died suddenly at an address in Essex on Friday, December 15.

Paying tribute, chairman of Heybridge Parish Council Simon Burwood, where Natalie was a councillor, said: “During the short time that Natalie was with us, representing local people over local matters, she proved to be a great asset to us and to her community.

“She will be remembered as a young person keen to serve her community, with a lovely smile and sense of mischief.

“She will be missed by us all.”

Following Natalie’s death, her mother Miriam Lewis, a Conservative district councillor in Maldon, Essex urged anyone with information about her daughter’s death to get in touch with Essex Police. The death was being treated as not suspicious.