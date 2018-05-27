Greenhouses and sheds destroyed in suspected arson attack on allotment

Firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed buildings on a Skerton allotment.

Two fire crews from Lancaster and one from Morecambe were called to a suspected arson attack at Skerton Allotments, north of Lancaster, at around 9.30pm last night.

Greenhouses and store sheds belonging to three different allotment holders were ruined in the fire.

Crews remained at the scene until midnight.

A Lancaster fire station spokesman said: "The firefighters worked extremely well to make sure the fire didn't spread to other buildings on the allotment. With the dry weather we had recently, the whole area was like a tinder box."

Police are currently investigating.