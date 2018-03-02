Greenfield housing plot in Bamber Bridge set to be approved by South Ribble Council

A plot of almost 200 homes for greenfield land is set to be approved by South Ribble Council planners.

The proposals, submitted by Bellway Homes, are for 193 homes on land off Brindle Road in Bamber Bridge.

The land is earmarked for 250 homes in the Local Plan, meaning that the current development would be within the maximum build.

The plot is set to be 22.5 per cent affordable housing, falling below the 30 per cent requirement, but planning officers note that it “will meet local housing needs.”

The council received 61 letters of representation on the homes, with objections on the grounds of the likes of a lack of transparency in the planning process and no buffer zone between development and the M61 motorway.

Two previous applications for the wider plot have been refused, one for 283 homes in 2014 and another for 261 homes last November.

The second scheme was rejected on the basis of exceeding the Local Plan’s maximum of 250 when combined with Bellway Homes’ 193 homes.

The planning committee is set for 6pm next Wednesday.