Green means go for Lancashire go-karting facility

Bosses behind a million pound indoor go-karting track - the first of its kind in Lancashire - hope to be under starter’s orders in time for the summer holidays.

TeamSport is opening a new centre in Bamber Bridge with two tracks across three levels.

The facility, based at Walton Summit Industrial Estate, will create 40 jobs.

A spokesperson for the firm - which operates 23 sites across the UK - told the Lancashire Post teams will be on site over the next few weeks with construction work at the existing warehouse facility planned to start in the coming months.

They said: “All of our facilities are different and none more so that our North West tracks in Liverpool, Manchester and Warrington.

“Our new Lancashire facility will also offer something different and it’s an exciting prospect.

“We usually bring in a team of managers from our other locations initially to help train up the new staff and we’re always keen to take on enthusiastic people from the local area.”

The facility was given the planning green light in October.

Teamsport managing director Dominic Gaynor said: “We’re delighted to have received permission to open and are looking forward to welcoming residents and visitors to the track.

"Our fantastic choice of race events and excellent value karting offers will ensure karting is accessible to everyone looking for an adrenaline fuelled, fun day out.”