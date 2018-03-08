Green light given to major housing sites in north west Preston

A pair of development plans that could deliver 350 homes in north west Preston have been approved by the city’s planning committee.

One site, on land west of The Weald, is part of the Cottam Hall masterplan with the designs for 119 houses given the green light after a unanimous vote on Thursday.

A separate bid for 245 homes at Haydock Grange, off Hoyles Lane, was also approved but with a majority vote of eight to four.

Julie Buttle, representing Woodplumpton Parish Council, highlighted that the outline plans, granted in 2011, included three retail units that were no longer part of the development.

She said: “Residents deserve local shops that they can visit on foot without being dependant on a car. We urge you to go back to the principle of the outline application.”

Members of the committee heard that since 2011 the North West Preston Masterplan had been adopted meaning the situation regarding the retail units had been moved on.

Ian Harrison, representing developers Taylor Wimpey, told the committee land north of this site is earmarked for a district centre meaning the small retail units would not be required.

Coun David Borrow said: “We have to be quite clear that the proposed district centre is crucial to north west Preston and building shops on this site could potentially undermine the viability of that.”

The application for The Weald had been deferred from the previous meeting after concerns were voiced about a lack of consultation between the developers Morris Homes and residents.

The committee heard talks had taken place meaning amendments had been made, including extended separation distances between the new and existing properties.

Coun Christine Abram said: "I think at the last meeting we established that the very minimum of consultation had taken place on this major application.

"I'm happy to say today I think we have set a precedent, I feel this paves the way for major developments to have more consultation in future.

"Morris Homes has listened to us and have said in future they will take on board local views by contacting councillors at the outset.

"The amended plans are far more acceptable to existing residents who never objected to the building of houses but the finer details."