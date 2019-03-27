Grassroots project in Preston celebrates official opening of Sahara Community Centre

Have your say

A grassroots project celebrated as it opened up extra space to expand its support workshops to men.

Sahara supports predominantly black or minority ethnic women dealing with domestic abuse and unemployment.

Nagina Ali takes a selfie with the neighbourhood policing team

The centre, in Fishwick Parade, provides support and training in English and computer classes, among others.

However it is now widening its net, providing its services to men as well.

Speaking of the celebratory launch event manager Zafar Coupland said: “The take up was absolutely brilliant.

“All the providers that support Sahara that we work with came.

Official opening of the Sahara Community Centre, Rutland Street in Preston

“We had people from Action Lancashire, Preston City Council, health visitors, a housing Association and the community itself that supports and uses the centre.

“It’s been open from January until now and we’ve already got about four or five men’s classes in IT, English and another group of older gentlemen who come just to sit and chat and have a coffee.

“We also have a Polish club on Wednesday morning where people can come and meet so slowly but surely it’s taking off.”

Official opening of the Sahara Community Centre, Rutland St, Preston