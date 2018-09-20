GRAPHIC CONTENT: Tiny kitten 'starved, shaved, and cut with scissors'

An emaciated kitten was found bleeding and clinging to life after thugs attacked it with scissors.

The male kitten, whose 'testicles had been cut off with scissors', was found at around 8am this morning by a dog walker in a park in Preston.

Billy the kitten. Picture by Janet Moores.

It was brought to the Blackpool Cats in Care rescue, and was rushed by volunteers to the Robert Jones Veterinary Surgery on St Anne's Road, Blackpool.

Cats in Care volunteer Janet Moores said: "This is the worst case of animal abuse we have seen in a very long time.

"You can clearly see that the hair on his head has been cut with scissors, and the vet said his testicles had also been cut with scissors.

"In an ideal world he'd probably have an operation to remove the infected parts, but he's just too weak to pull through. His body's in shock.

Billy the kitten. Picture by Janet Moores.

"He has definitely been a pet. He's too friendly to have been a feral.

"He's very, very skinny and he has been starved, and he's so dehydrated."

The kitten, named Billy by Cats in Care, is believed to be between 12 and 14 weeks old.

Janet said his chances of surviving his wounds were about 50 per cent. He remains on a drip at Robert Jones Vets. Cats in Care said the RSPCA are currently investigating.

It is believed Billy had his fur cut off with scissors. Picture by Janet Moores.

Janet said: "We're hoping and praying that he's going to pull through because he has suffered beyond belief.

"It's obvious that whoever has done this has put him in just a small box or carrier because he is covered in his own urine and faeces. He's obviously been locked somewhere small.

"It was very clear before we even looked at his back end that he had scissor marks all over his head. They have chopped off all his fur as if they were playing hairdressers and when we looked underneath it's very clear they have cut his testicles off as well.

"It's barbaric. Whoever has done this are sick, sick people.

"The RSPCA have been amazing, and the vets. They rushed him straight onto a drip. He will be in the vets for a long, long time.

"He needs lots of fluids, and antibiotics because his body temperature is very, very low. He's going to need an operation to fix his back end because his testicles are cut through.

"Fingers crossed he is going to pull through and we can get the poor little mite home because we'd love to find him a lovely family where he's never going to suffer like this again."

The RSPCA has been approached for comment.