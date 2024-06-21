Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston-born ITV Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh has spoken out about finding love again at 46.

Ranvir said she is 'very happy on my own’ despite confirming she and her partner of two years Louis Church, 28, had moved in together.

Despite finding love again after splitting from ex-husband Ranjeet Singh Dehal, the father of her 12-year-old son Tushaan, Ranvir has insisted she is “very happy” on her own.

The journalist, spoke out on her experiences as a “single mum” during a recent appearance on Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe's Parenting Hell podcast.

Ranvir explained that before meeting Louis, she had “seriously questioned” what the point was of pursuing a romantic relationship, as she was accustomed to running the household by herself.

The ITV presenter told hosts Rob and Josh: “Weirdly, over the last decade, some of my friends - if their relationships have hit the rocks a little bit, they’re going through a really rough patch, and they’ve got their kids - there are those very quiet moments a couple of times over the last 10 years where I’ve just gone, it is sometimes a bit easier to be a single parent.

The Preston born broadcaster attended Woodlands Primary School and Kirkham Grammar School | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

“You feel like you’re not allowed to say it!” The star admitted. She then went on to explain she and her son had developed a positive space without the need to consider anyone else’s feelings.

She added: “It’s a very protected space when things are going really well. You’ve got nobody else’s s*** to deal with, just your own.

Rob then asked Ranvir: “How has it been dating or meeting anyone when you have a 12-year-old son?”

However, the journalist and Strictly Come Dancing star responded by admitting she had never been on the lookout for a new partner after her divorce, instead meeting now-boyfriend Louis by chance, as he was working on the BBC show’s production crew.

She said: “I’ve never made a concerted effort to think, I need to find somebody.

“I’m a very happy person on my own, probably because I was on my own a lot as a child, even though I’ve got two older sisters, I was sort of on my own with my mum quite a lot and, weirdly, it’s funny how cycles repeat themselves.

Preston-born Ranvir Singh, 46, is a British journalist and television presenter. She is a newsreader and presenter for Good Morning Britain, presenter of Riddiculous and a relief presenter of Lorraine.

“My dad died, that isn’t my situation, but I have become a single mum. There was a period of time where, and I meant it as a serious question, I thought, what are men for?

“Not in a nasty way, but in my generation, you want someone who earns well, or can take the bins out… but I was just like, I do all of that for myself. When you’re a single parent, you do everything.

“So I started to really question what it was for - what is the purpose of a romantic relationship? But then, out of the blue, I met someone, and it just sort of happened - so I didn’t actually look to date anyone. Almost just like magic, it happened.”