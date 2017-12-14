Search

Goliath badge slays all the competition

The David and Goliath badge which is on show at Lancaster City Museum.
A medieval hat badge  discovered in Quernmore has been acquired by Lancaster City Museum .

The gold and cast enamel hat badge, which was declared treasure in 2014, would have been made for a man to sew on to his black felt beret and dates from around 1530-1540 said Dora Thoronton, curator at the British Museum.

Dora said on the Portable Antiquities Scheme database: “The badge is made of a thin layer of gold embossed so as to represent figures on a landscape.On the left, a large reclining male figure with a beard, waring classical armour, holds up a shield.

“Behind him, there are tents on a rocky crag. At the right there is the striding figure of a young boy in a tunic, originally holding something in each hand, possibly a stone on a sling. It may not be English in make but represents a highly fashionable and expensive jewel worn by a noble or wealthy individual.

“The subject would seem to be David and the giant Goliath, whom he wounded with a stone thrown from his sling. Old Testament or obviously Protestant New Testament subjects were favoured for hat badges particularly in England as demonstrated by a badge in the British Museum with Christ and the Woman of Samaria with English biblical inscription in black enamel.”

Dr Dot Boughton, curator at Lancashire Museums, said: “This is one of the most beautiful objects that I ever saw and I’m so happy Lancs Museums acquired this David and Goliath badge from Quernmore for Lancaster City Museum.”