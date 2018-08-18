Golden Milestone of Preston's Gujarat Hindu Society is celebrated in exhibition at Preston's Harris Museum and Art Gallery

A fascinating exhibition highlighting the history of Preston's Gujarat Hindu Society is now on show at Preston's Harris Museum and Art Gallery.

The colourful and informative display celebrates the 50th anniversary of the city society.

Preston mayor Coun Trevor Hart cuts the ribbon to officially open the GHS Golden Milestone exhibition at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery

Information boards chart the history of the local Hindu community from its earliest days in the city, through the creation of its magnificent temple and community centre on South Meadow Lane, to members' involvement in Preston Guild and the society's community work.

The exhibition forms part of the society's Heritage Lottery funded (HLF) Golden Milestone Project and includes a video, costume and musical instrument displays.

The society worked closely with the Harris on the project and curator James Arnold said the museum was honoured to host the exhibition.

Ishwer Tailor, the President of the Gujarat Hindu Society(GHS), said: "The society is proud to be working in partnership with Harris Museum."

GHS President Ishwer Tailor speaking at the opening of the GHS exhibition

City mayor Coun Trevor Hart officially opened the exhibition which continues for another six weeks.

The opening event included a cultural performance of dance by professional classical and Bollywood dancers Rithika and Karishma.

Sue Latimer, Programmes Manager at the Harris, said: "Their anniversary project, funded by the HLF, has been very popular with our visitors and it's been particularly lovely to see older members of the Hindu community bringing in their grandchildren to show them more of their history."

• A special celebration will take place on Tuesday August 21 at the GHS temple when the Hindu festival of Rakshabandhan (Rakhi) will be celebrated with the Armed Forces Hindu Network.

There was a dance display at the official opening of the GHS Golden Milestone exhibition

The festival celebrates brotherhood and love.

GHS Manager Abhi Kodanda said: "It's a great honour ."

Traditionally sisters tie a rakhi, a bracelet made of interwoven red and gold threads, around their brothers' wrists during the festival to celebrate their relationship and signify the bond between them.

It is believed that when a woman ties a rakhi around the hand of a man it becomes obligatory for him to honour his religious duty and protect her.

The word raksha means protection and bandhan is the verb to tie.

Abhi said: "We have about 15-20 ladies coming forward to tie the rakhis. Armed forces live away from their homes and they won't have an opportunity of having sisters or brothers around to tie the rakhi. We invited them to not miss this opportunity and make them feel part of the celebration."

The mayor of Preston has been invited to attend and the event will include a dance presentation, a showing of the Golden Milestone video which charts the society's history and lunch.