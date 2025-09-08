Godmother of man, 20, killed in Leyland bike crash creating lasting legacy with hospital fundraiser
Linzi Wallace is walking five miles every day in September to raise money for the Critical Care Unit at the Royal Preston Hospital, where her godson, Joshua James McKee, was treated for four weeks before sadly passing away on July 2.
Josh was on his way to move into a new house in Leyland that he had just bought with his older brother Nathan when his motorbike aquaplaned in heavy rain.
Despite the efforts of doctors and nurses, his injuries proved too severe.
Linzi, who lives in Atherton, has launched an online fundraising page to support the hospital team that fought to save him.
Donations can be made via her JustGiving page.
Linzi, whose best friend Sheena is Josh’s mum, said: “For four weeks following the accident, everyone on the Critical Care Unit did everything they could to get Josh back home.
“In Sheena’s words, from the receptionist through to the nurses, doctors and consultants, they looked after him like he was their own.
“The money I raise will be donated in Josh’s name in tribute to him to help other families, who God forbid, have to go through something similar. The unit has the most amazing staff and this will help to ensure they have the best technology.”
Josh, who worked at Currys, shared a passion for motorbikes and rugby league.
He, Nathan – a 22-year-old prison officer – and Linzi’s son Caleb had all played rugby together at Leigh East Rugby Club.
The brothers had invested inheritance money from their dad, Michael, who passed away in 2022, into buying the Leyland home Josh never got the chance to move into.
Besides his mum Sheena, Nathan and stepdad Andrew, Josh leaves behind younger brothers Matthew and George, and sisters Emily and Gabby.
Lucy Clark, fundraiser at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity, said the family’s efforts were “a fitting tribute” to Josh: “We have all been so touched and saddened by Josh’s story.
“We are incredibly grateful to Linzi and Josh’s family for taking on this fundraising challenge while still very much in the throes of shock and grief.”
Linzi is completing the walks with her two dogs, sometimes joined by Sheena and friends from Slimming World.
To learn more about how Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity supports patients and families across Lancashire, visit www.lthcharity.org.uk.