One of Europe’s leading specialists in medical device logistics has officially launched operations in the United Kingdom - choosing a location near you.

HealthLink is building on its successful operations in the Netherlands and North America by opening a state-of-the-art fulfilment centre at Frontier Park in Blackburn.

Operated by Staci UK, HealthLink UK will deliver a comprehensive suite of services including third-party logistics (3PL), climate-controlled warehousing, fulfilment, distribution, customer service, back-office support, and global VAT deferment.

The collaboration will allow both organisations’ highly experienced teams to enhance the delivery of critical life-saving medical technologies across the UK.

These localised fulfilment services will help strengthen the supply chain for medical device manufacturers across the UK, reducing lead times, improving efficiency, and ensuring regulatory compliance with stringent UK and EU regulatory standards in a fast-moving market.

The UK operations will be headed up by Wayne Chapman, the serving CEO of Staci UK, who brings extensive experience in global logistics and supply chain optimisation to the role. He said: “We're excited to bring our specialist services to the UK and support the logistics demands of a rapidly growing medical devices market. With the backing of Staci’s infrastructure and our dedicated team of industry experts, we’re uniquely positioned to enhance the supply chain for critical medical equipment.”

The decision to launch in the UK was driven by the significant growth of the local medical devices market, which was valued at approximately $17.67 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $31.94 billion by 2032.