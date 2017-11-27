Glasson residents celebrate £3m lottery windfall

Residents in Glasson Dock are celebrating a slice of luck after sharing a £3m lottery windfall – including a retired couple scooping £273,000 and a man whose home was devastated in last week’s floods.

Families with the postcode LA2 0DJ discovered their fate at a Postcode Millions event in Glasson on Saturday.

Charles Bostock, 77, and his wife Enid collected the top prize of £273,460.

“I’m absolutely flabbergasted,” he said. “We’ll be able to have a fantastic Christmas and share our winnings with our daughter and three grandchildren.”

Charles, who previously worked as works manager at Glasson Basin Yacht Club, added: “We signed up to play in March 2016 as we wanted to support local people and charities, since then we’ve won £10 but nothing like this!”

Darren Pearce was one of the winners badly affected by last week’s flooding.

He said: “This has saved my life. The flooding happened on Wednesday night and the bottom floor of my house was under a foot of water – absolutely everything is ruined and I don’t have house insurance.

“It’s unbelievable that these two things have happened in the same week. This money means that I’ll be able to do the house up, and it’ll be even better than before.”

Peter Black, 44, who along with his wife Sophie, 33, won £25,600, said: “It’s been such an exciting few weeks in the build up to Postcode Millions coming to Lancaster.”

The couple, who have twin boys and a daughter, said: “We never expected to win such a significant amount of money.

“One of our twins is fascinated with nature and now we’ll be able to take the kids to America to visit a nature and conservation reserve which will be incredible.”

A further 190 winners in the postcode sector LA2 0 took home between £12,800 and £38,400 each.

The event was hosted by People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassadors Jeff Brazier and Danyl Johnson.

Following the recent flooding in parts of north Lancashire, the Lancashire Recovery Appeal has been launched in support of local people who have been affected and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have pledged £15,000 towards clean-up costs, emergency repairs, clothing, food and drink, heating and heating equipment.

Clara Govier, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “I’m delighted our players are able to help those affected by Wednesday’s flooding.

“The Lancaster Recovery Appeal will provide vital resources to aid those who have been worst hit and Postcode Local Trust is proud to support the community at this difficult time.”

31% from each ticket goes directly to charity and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £246m to date, supporting more than 3,000 charities and good causes in Great Britain and internationally.

A number of charities that have received this funding attended the event to thank players for their support, including the Canal & River Trust, CLIC Sargent and Dementia Adventure.

National music charity Youth Music thanked and congratulated players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have already raised £825,000 for Youth Music, the national charity supporting vulnerable children through music. The charity funds 350 music projects around the country with several taking place in Lancashire and the north west.

One of them, More Music, is based in Morecambe but works extensively with young people in Lancaster.

Earlier this month, young people from Lancaster Boys and Girls Grammar Schools joined forces with the Lancashire Youth Vocal Ensemble (LYVE) to perform at Light Up Lancaster, a two day festival of light and sound with performances and art installations across the city.

The combined group of singers performed a specially commissioned More Music outdoor show called ‘Sigh Of The Sea’ in Lancaster’s Market Square over two nights for a combined audience of thousands.

It combined surround sound, stunning lights and the powerful voices of the young people, bringing the stories, music and sounds of the Morecambe seaside into the town centre.

Matt Griffiths, CEO, Youth Music said: “All across the country, players of People’s Postcode Lottery are helping us to provide music-making opportunities for children and young people.

“As we can see from the great work being done by More Music in Lancaster and across Lancashire, there is a great benefit to the local community and we’re indebted to players of People’s Postcode Lottery for their contribution.”

