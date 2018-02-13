'Give us answers on grave memorials'

A Preston cemetery group is demanding answers to a long-running dispute over memorial decorations.

Warning notices were issued at Preston Cemetery in 2016, stating that items placed outside a certain area would need to be moved or could be taken away.

Chairman of the Friends of Preston Cemetery group, Patricia Varty, is ‘sick to death’ of the wait.

Patricia said: “Come February 15 it’s been 18 months since 65 families got a letter from the council about the restriction. We were meant to have a result in January but it has been put off time and time again. I am sick to death of this.”

Speaking to the Post, Preston Council confirmed that the report is due in mid-March.

Director of Environment, Adrian Phillips, said: “As chair of the Friends of Preston Cemetery group, Mrs Varty has been contacted by the council with updates on the review of the Cemetery rules and regulations.

"A senior council officer has attended many of the friends group meetings to provide regular updates. The group have been advised that the report is due to be discussed at Cabinet on Wednesday 14 March.

“The review has been a huge piece of work for the council and has taken lots of officer time to move through the necessary process.

"The council understands that the cemetery provides an important service for the whole city and has been determined to carry out a full and effective review.”