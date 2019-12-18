Gifts, song and the great outdoors. Have a wonderful day!

Five things to do today....

A Clitheroe Christmas Story

Ribcaged present a fun comedy farce to get you into the festive spirit.

On Christmas Eve a Clitheroe family party is visited by two strangers looking for somewhere to stay. From this, hilarity ensues with misunderstandings, mistaken identity and truly overcooked sprouts.

Full of local references, Christmas experiences and the things every family goes through at Christmas, you’re sure of a really funny festive evening, tomorrow and Friday at The Grand, Clitheroe.

Tickets start at £10 in advance, book via www.thegrand

venue.co.uk.

It’s a Wonderful Life

What better way to celebrate Christmas than with what could be the greatest festive film of them all - Frank Capra’s classic 1946 film It’s a Wonderful Life? Enjoy it with a drink or two at The Venue, Liverpool Road, Penwortham, tonight from 7pm.

Midweek Meander

Join the Guided Walk Leaders at Brockholes today for a free tour of the reserve. Find out about the history, wildlife and their conservation aims. Meet at 11.15am, there’s no need to book but car parking charges apply. See www.brockholes.org.

Make Christmas Gifts with Your Baby

Take your little one along to Fired 4 U in Walton-le-Dale today and make some Christmas gifts using their hands and feet. The painting fee starts at £4.50 plus the price of the items you paint. Call 01772 203060 to book.

Lancashire Sings Christmas

Sing your Christmas socks off for Lancashire later tonight as Churches Together host an evening of festive songs. Join in at Ribble Park Lodge, 150 Liverpool Old Road, Much Hoole, PR4 4QB from 6pm. Find more at lancashiresingschristmas.co.uk.

