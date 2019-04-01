Gifts of choc chip cookies from youngsters at Marylands Private Nursery in Penwortham an act of kindness after 'dragon set school shed on fire'

Nursery children are handing out gifts of chocolate chip cookies in Penwortham after a ‘fire-breathing dragon set their school shed alight’.

The youngsters at Marylands Private Nursery are giving out the Maryland-branded biscuits in an effort to be kind after the blaze destroyed the shed, the cause of which is now under investigation by police.

Fire damage to the shed

In a letter which has been widely shared online, the school wrote of its Cookies of Kindness project: “Our nursery recently had a big fire which caused a lot of damage.

“A dragon was flying over and accidentally coughed and set fire to our building and play area.

“The dragon is very sorry for what he did and will make sure that our nursery is cleaned and fixed soon.

“The children were very sad this happened but wanted to feel happy again so decided to show kind and caring acts to cheer themselves up.

“We have had lots of sad news in Penwortham in the last week and we want our community to know that we care and we are learning to be kind people so that when we grow up we can help to look after each other and make Penwortham a nice place to live.”

The blaze which tore through the nursery shed broke out in the school grounds in Pope Lane at around 9.45pm on Monday, March 25.

Lancashire Police say that the incident had been referred to them by the county’s fire and rescue service at the time and is now under investigation.

Posting an image of the gift of biscuits online alongside the letter from Marylands, a spokesman at Roberts and Co Sales, Lettings and Mortgage Advice, said: “Our Penwortham branch staff were humbled and a little tearful to receive this extremely thoughtful act of kindness from the children of Maryland’s Nursery.

“They have truly melted our hearts and we can’t thank them enough. What a fabulous gesture, we will certainly return it soon.”

Staff at Freedom Travel in Penwortham said: “What a lovely surprise visit this morning. Thank you so much Marylands Nursery School - the idea behind this is fabulous and your children were so well behaved and polite.

"They also seemed very proud with what they were doing today and rightly so - you have brightened up my day!!”

Marylands is also encouraging residents and businesses in the area to buy or bake biscuits and give them to their neighbours as a gift or share them with a class at the nursery.

Contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting incident number LC-20190325-1539 with information about the fire.