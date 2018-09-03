Get along to charity’s support worker recruitment day

A popular Leyland cafe will host a charity’s support worker recruitment event next Tuesday, September 11, from noon to 4pm.

The Brothers of Charity event at Roccoco Café will be an opportunity to hear all their current and upcoming support worker positions - both full and part time in the Leyland and Chorley areas. There are also opportunities to join their bank register to work hours to fit in around your commitments.

Meet some of Brothers’ team and the people they support and find out about their services over a cuppa provided by Roccoco Coffee Lounge. No experience is required, as full training will be provided.

You can fill out an application form and be interviewed on the day if suitable. Bring ID and documents to confirm right to work and DBS checks. Contact the HR Team for further information about the event on 01257 266311.