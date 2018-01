Have your say

Three fire engines were called after a fire broke out in a generator in a Preston property.

Fire crews from Preston, Penwortham and Bamber Bridge were called to a commercial property on Alsop Street, near the junction of Cambridge Walk, at around 2.20am this morning.

A fire had broken out in a generator.

Firefighters remained on scene for 20 minutes while the fire was extinguished. No casualties were reported.