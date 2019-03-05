Gates at Preston Cemetery could be repaired following traffic accident

Gates at Preston Cemetery could see new stone and pier tops after they were damaged in a traffic accident.

Cabinet members are due to consider whether to vote through £42,433 to repair the stone piers and cast iron railing on Wednesday.

Damage to the stone piers at Preston Cemetery gates

The damage to the gates, at the junction of New Hall Lane and Blackpool Road, came about after a large board fell from a lorry as it drove around the roundabout.

After pursuing an insurance claim the city’s authority now has £42,433 to repair the gates.

Councillor Peter Moss, cabinet member for planning and regulation, said: “If approved by Cabinet, it will be great to finally start the restoration work to the stone and railings at Preston Cemetery, since the incident in December 2016.

“Unfortunately, due to protracted negotiations with the insurers, it has taken much longer than anticipated to receive the funds.

The board which flew off the lorry causing the damage

“Specialist contractors will be appointed to carry out the work, restoring the stone pillars and railings to their original grandeur.”

As part of the work both of the two pillars, which date from 1855, have to be taken down and re-built.

New stones and pier tops will have to be carved from solid sandstone blocks.

A section of cast iron railing will also be repaired.

A historic picture of the gates

The work will be carried out on Sundays as it is the only day when road closures are permissible on New Hall Lane.

Restoration to the stonework is to cost £13k and repairs to the iron railings is set to cost £17k.

The remaining money is to be spent on traffic management and site clearance and demolition.