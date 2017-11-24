Gas leak causes homes evacuation

Dozens of people had to be evacuated from their homes after a gas leak sparked an emergency scare.

Around 40 homes had to be evacuated after the leak, which was caused by a ruptured gas main.

Fire crews from Leyland and Penwortham were called to the incident on Liverpool Road, Walmer Bridge, at around 2pm yesterday.

A trailer had detached from a vehicle and sheared a gas main, the fire service said.

Gas engineers were quickly despatched to the scene, but after several hours of waiting for the all-clear, a local village hall was opened as an emergency shelter.

A South Ribble Council spokesman said: “The village hall on Boundary Close, New Longton has been opened as a temporary shelter/rest centre for residents evacuated/unable to return home due to a gas leak in Walmer Bridge.

“Residents should make their way directly to the rest centre so they can shelter and receive updates”.

Residents were eventually let back in to their homes after about five hours of waiting, and the road was reopened at around 7pm.

A Lancashire police spokesman said: “We were at the scene of a gas leak on Liverpool Road, Walmer Bridge with Lancashire Fire and Rescue. A number of properties had to be evacuated.

“Fire crews were stood down at 6pm after has engineers made the scene safe and the road was reopened at 7.15pm, which allowed the residents back into their homes.”

