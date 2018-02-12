Gas leak after car crash in Chorley

A car crashed into a commercial building in Chorley causing a gas leak, say fire crews.

Fire fighters were called to the accident on Ackhurst Road at around 5.25am on Monday, February 12.

Members of the public reported a smell of gas in the area and crews established a cordon while investigations were conducted.

A spokesman for the fire service said: " We attended reports of a crash and a gas leak in the area.

"We made sure that the building remained well ventilated.

"There were no reports of any casualties. We asked for assistance from the gas company to isolate the leak."