The 10 most expensive places to live in Garstang revealed

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Garstang postcodes.

To keep the data less skewed, they only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

Check out where the most expensive streets are near you in the pages below - ranked from cheapest to most expensive on average.

1 . PR3 1XF - Stanley Gardens 17 properties in Stanley Gardens have sold since 2020 - with the average price £354,116. | Google Photo Sales

2 . PR3 1JN - Calla Drive Three properties have sold in this post code area since 2020, achieving an average of £366,100. | Google Photo Sales

3 . PR3 1JS - Green Lane East 10 properties have sold in this area of Cabus in the last five years - for an average of £369,145. | Google Photo Sales