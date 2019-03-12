Garstang to host second Colour Dash for Lancaster cancer charity

Garstang is to be transformed into a sea of colour once again as St John’s Hospice announces the return of a major fundraiser to the town.

Following the success of the inaugural event last year, the second Garstang Colour Dash will be held on Sunday, May 12.

Last year’s event saw more than 500 people turn out to run through a riot of colour and raise more than £10,000 for the hospice.

This year, the charity has put 700 places up for grabs and has set a target of £15,00, and registration is now open.

Vincents Solicitors has once again pledged support as the main sponsor, providing financial backing to stage the event so that all entry fees and fundraising can go straight to patient care.

Zosia Muhler from St John’s Hospice said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring the Garstang Colour Dash back for a second year. Last year’s event could not have gone better and the turnout was incredible. We had more people wanting to take part than spaces available, so we’ve increased capacity this year which will help us to raise even more vital funds.

“The Colour Dash events are some of the most popular in our fundraising calendar and have raised more than £240,000 for patient care over the last five years. It’s wonderful that the people of Garstang are happy to host us once again and we look forward to adding to that total with another fantastic fundraiser.”

The 5km route will remain the same, with everyone leaving from Cherestanc Square outside Booths at noon and heading up the high street to Hudson Park, down along the River Wyre and around Greenhalgh Castle before finishing back at the square.

A series of colour stations along the route will see volunteers shower fun runners with clouds of coloured powder, making for an incredible spectacle. The four colour station sponsors have also returned after last year’s successful event: Display Wizard, Towers + Gornall, Nationwide, and Garstang Country Hotel.

There will be even more family-friendly activities going on throughout the town during the day, including a fun warm up session, live music and stalls providing refreshments, alongside the town’s usual array of shops, bars and restaurants.

Lisa Lodge, head of Vincents’ Garstang office, is delighted to be sponsoring the Colour Dash and said the whole team is already getting excited for this year’s event. “The response last year was so fantastic -with so many people taking part and many more coming out in support - that we were thrilled when St John’s confirmed they were bringing the event back.

“It will be a wonderful day for the community to come together and do something amazing for a really important charity, while having fun and showcasing all we have to offer here in Garstang. We know this year will be even bigger and better and hope to see everyone come out in support and to have a really great time.”

Taking part in the Garstang Colour Dash is easy. Participants can sign up online and discounted entry is available until April 1. Registration closes on May 7, and all fees go straight towards the charity’s work.

Additional sponsorship is welcome and will further support the inpatient unit and the home visiting community teams of St John’s Hospice to provide palliative care for people from Grasmere to Garstang.

Go to www.sjhospice.org.uk/colourdash