Garstang Show: Garstang businesswoman Gill Billington announced as new secretary

Garstang and District Agricultural and Horticultural Society have appointed business woman Gill Billington as the new Garstang Show secretary.

Gill will work with the Society to organise the historical annual one-day show, providing support to all the sections, as well as booking suppliers, entertainers and looking after the sponsors and trade stands. This year's event will be held on the Garstang Show Field , off Green Lane, on August 3.

Read more: https://www.lep.co.uk/whats-on/garstang-show-2019-john-farnworth-longridge-world-champion-football-freestyler-and-uk-number-1-motorcycle-display-team-the-bolddog-lings-to-perform-in-august-1-9563506

Gill said: “I’m really looking forward to working with the team to put on some great entertainment for all the family.

“As dairy farmers, my family have been coming to the show for generations and I look forward to supporting the show committee over the coming years.”

Gill, a grandmother of two, brings a wealth of experience and relevant connections to the role. A well-known Garstonian business woman, Gill owned much loved lingerie shop Chic on the high street.

She recently retired from running the shop after 10 years. As well as running the business she was also an active member for Love Garstang formerly Independent Garstang Traders.

Show chairman Mark Gorst,adds: “It’s great to have Gill working alongside the committee to create the show Gill’s enthusiasm is already beginning to have an effect on the planning and delivery of the show later this year. The team are really happy to have her on board. ”

He added Gill's background in farming provided an instant connection with the agricultural community and would be a great asset for the show, where farming and horticulture is at its core.

The Society was formed back in 1809 to promote agriculture, animal husbandry and horticulture to the benefit of the public and farming community.

The Show reflects a celebration of farming tradition and over recent years has also provided some fantastic family entertainment.

The show takes place on the 3rd August and the main ring act for will be the Bolddog Lings with non-stop action from start to finish!

As Honda’s official and the UK’s number one motorcycle display team, the Bolddog Lings team base their show around the world’s largest and most sophisticated mobile landing system.

The show features the UK’s top ranked freestyle motocross riders, incorporating the latest heart stopping tricks as usually only seen on TV. The team set the standard 12 years ago and now continues to push the boundaries of FMX and lead the way for all motorcycle display teams.

Joining the lineup will be Astral Circus, John Farnworth (World Champion Football Freestyler) and SMJ Falconry. As well as all the agricultural displays and horticultural displays there will be a farmer’s market, craft stalls, a variety of trade stands, music, local food and beer.

The After Show Party returns in the evening, with bands soon to be announced.

The Show Committee wish Gill all the best in her new role.

For further information please visit garstangshow.org