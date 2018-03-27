Garstang school has dance fever for spectacular theatre show

Have your say

Young dancers swapped the rehearsal studios for two evenings of sequins and showbiz as they took to the stage at Preston Charter Theatre for their bi-annual Dance Fever production.

More than 350 dancers from tiny tots to senior stalwarts from the Garstang School of Dance took part in the dance extravaganza.

Garstang School of Dance Dance Fever 2018 at Preston Charter Theatre

The dancers showcased their talents to audiences of 2,000 people with a show programme packed with expert routines to popular music as well as much-loved musicals.

Principal of the dance school and lead choreographer Pamela Proctor said: “It was a show that showcased the talents of the community and and left the audiences feeling incredibly proud of the youth of today.

“There were one or two surprises along the way and the audiences left the theatre with a real spring in their step.

“The show went so well, with a fantastic atmosphere both on and off stage.

“The children have been fantastic in rehearsals and we all feel very lucky to work with such fantastic children.

“Dancing in the theatre is a magical experience.

“And we are very proud that the children can experience this.

Pamela added the feedback from audiences had been fantastic.”

The Dance Fever show is produced bi-annually by Pamela Proctor and her dedicated team of teachers – Claire Pedder, Claire Redmayne, Rebecca Donnor and Donna Fleming

The dance school has been established since 2000 and runs a number of weekly classes in ballet, modern and tap for children and tap and dance fit classes for adults.

Classes are held at Garstang Academy, Cabus Village Hall and St Thomas’s Parish Hall in the market town.

Dancers put on the special show every other year.

Pam added: “ We carry on going from strength to strength due to our lovely pupils, parents and our growing team of talented teachers.

“They are fantastic and choreograph superb routines.”

For more details on the dance school, visit www.garstangschoolofdance.co.uk or call Pamela Proctor on 07976617067.