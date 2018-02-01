Garstang says goodbye to much-loved 'Doctor Bes'

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved town doctor after he was laid to rest over the weekend.

Dr Edmund Beswick, who moved from Preston to Garstang in 1950, died peacefully at The Cornmill Nursing Home on Friday, January 19, aged 93.

Dr Edmund Beswick.

Husband to the late Mary for 30 years and a much-loved dad to David, Anne, Janet and Anthony, Dr Beswick - or Bes’ to friends - was a popular figure in the Garstang community after dedicating his life to the health needs of town folk.

His son, Anthony, said: “He was an old school doctor. I couldn’t count the number of times he did late-night home visits while on call, leaving the house in his pyjamas and a coat.”

Dr Beswick moved to Garstang in 1950 to open his first surgery in the town before forming a surgery with Dr Tomlinson and his first wife, Dr Margaret Beswick, in 1964.

Margaret passed away in 1974 after which he re-married Mary Lord, who he was with for 30 years.

“After the surgery with Dr Tomlinson and mum it just went crazy, ” said Anthony.

“He worked in the surgery during the day and on call during the night. He was a trusted man.”

Anthony, 53, who now lives in Great Ecclestone, added: “He had a very dry sense of humour.

“If anyone went for their jabs for their holidays he’d ask them which their beer drinking arm was and put the injection in that arm so people in the pub after couldn’t lift their pints afterwards.

“If you went with your arm and said my arm hurts’ he’d jokingly say don’t move it then!’”

Friends and family said their goodbyes to Dr Beswick at his funeral on Saturday, January 27, with donations in his memory given to St Eadmer’s Church, Bleasdale.

Tributes also flooded in through social media.

Vic Bradshaw said: “So many Garstang residents have their good health thanks to Dr Beswick and partners. A life filled with purpose.”

Caroline Price said: “RIP Dr Beswick, a true family doctor and a true gentleman.”

Ruth Edney said: “A lovely man with a wicked sense of humour! RIP Bes.”

Anthony said: “The staff at The Cornmill Nursing Home were excellent towards the end; I could not fault them at all.

“My dad was a legend and now he’s gone there is a great big hole to fill.”