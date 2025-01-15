Across Wyre, 16 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new M&S store, the erection of seven 10 metre telegraph poles and various house extensions amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

1 . Wyre planning applications Wyre planning applications validated between January 6-January 12 | Google Maps

2 . Various sites accross Poulton-le Fylde Application validated on Jan 6 for Telecommunication notification - Regulation 5 notification for the installation of 7 x 10m wooden telegraph poles (see blue markers for locations) | Google Maps

3 . 28 Galloway Road, Fleetwood FY7 7BD Application validated on Jan 6 for formation of a single-storey rear extension | Google Maps