Across Wyre, 11 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include the change of use from a shop to a home, the erection of three new homes and numerous house extensions amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Wyre planning applications
Wyre planning applications validated between April 1 and April 7.
2. Rose Cottage, Church Street, Garstang PR3 1PA
Application validated on Apr 2 for single storey extension following demolition of existing single storey extension
3. Land to the south of Blackpool Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde
Application validated on Apr 2 for non-material amendment to planning application 19/00551/FULMAJ to update the internal layout of the Jefferson Housetype, which relates to Plot 174 only.
4. 9 Rydal Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 4AJ
Application validated on Apr 2 for proposed single storey rear extension to kitchen with flat roof and a roof lantern
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.