Garstang gators enjoy splashtastic success in club championships

Swimmers from Garstang Amateur Swimming Club put in a sterling performance at the annual Garstang Club Championships at Palatine swimming pool in Blackpool.

The 59 swimmers competed across 20 events, clocking up an amazing 202 personal best times and smashing 18 annual club championship records.

It was a clean sweep for Natalie Charlesworth, who scooped a full house of 14-year-old girls club records in all five events: 100m Individual Medley; 50m butterfly; 50m backstroke; 50 breaststroke; and 50m freestyle; as well as breaking the girls open 100m freestyle record.

Abbie Hewitt broke four of the 16-year-old and over girls club records in 100m IM; 50m butterfly; 50m backstroke; and 50m freestyle and Jessica Critchley smashed three of the 15 year old girls’ club records in 100m IM; 50m butterfly; and 50m breaststroke.

Other record breakers included Tamara Crosbie who now holds 10-year-old girls club record in 25m butterfly Ernest Collinson with the 11-year-old boys 50m backstroke , Erin McNeil with the 11-year-old girls 50m breaststroke, Eleanor Moss, 16-year-old and over 50m breaststroke; and Matthew Charlesworth who set the new 11 year old boys record in 50m breaststroke.

Medals will be presented at the annual club presentation evening at the Wyrebank in Garstang on January 20.