Garstang couple are top national slimmers

A super-slimming couple from Garstang are seeing a lot less of each other after losing 13st 6lbs between them and making it to the semi-finals of Slimming World’s Couple of the Year 2018 competition.

As one of just 28 couples to make it to the semi-finals, Graham and Nicola Hall, who attend the Scotforth Slimming World group, believe the secret of their success was getting support from one another at home as well as in group every week.

Graham and Nicola Hall.

Graham, 39, who lost 6st 0lbs, says: “While I’d been feeling uncomfortable about my weight for some time, I never really felt quite ready to do anything about it. However, as soon as I realised Nicola was unhappy with her weight too, it made sense to try to tackle it together. Slimming World seemed the perfect fit for us. We could go as a couple and support each other along the way – as well as benefitting from all of the amazing support from our group.

“From the outset we started enjoying healthier home-cooked meals and it definitely wasn’t as difficult as I expected it to be. In fact, we could still enjoy family favourites like chicken curry, spaghetti Bolognese and even chips – we just made healthy swaps like switching to lean cuts of meat and using low calorie cooking spray instead of oil. The change in both of us has been remarkable – it’s like we both have a whole new lease of life!”

Graham and Nicola were voted as their Slimming World group’s Couple of the Year 2018 by their fellow members. Following their selection they were invited to represent Garstang at the national semi-finals at Slimming World’s head office in Derbyshire.

Nicola, 47, who lost 7st 3lbs, added: “I must admit it was almost a bit of a relief when I discovered Graham was feeling down about his weight too. Joining Slimming World was one of the best decisions we have ever made – we’re making healthy changes together to give us both a brighter future, and that’s an amazing feeling. We’ve also become much more active and even started hiking.

“We couldn’t believe it when we made it to the semi-finals, it’s way beyond what we could have imagined when we first decided to join Slimming World. We already feel like winners because we’ve won the biggest prize out there – we feel great and we know we’ve got a long, healthy, happy life to look forward to together now.

“I’d recommend Slimming World to anyone who wants to lose weight. It doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman or young or old, the plan works for everyone and you’re sure to get a warm welcome from the other members. Our group has always been there for us, we pick up new recipes and tips every week and they’ve really helped to keep us on track.”

India Faulkner-Wiley, who runs the Scotforth Slimming World group that Graham and Nicola attend, said: “I’m so proud of them both. They’ve really taken it upon themselves to motivate not only each other, but the rest of the group, too. I’d encourage any couples who are struggling with their weight to tackle the issue together – it honestly does make the world of difference to have someone you love and trust by your side. However, if not, there’s still a roomful of people in the same boat waiting to welcome you at Slimming World!

“Anyone who’s interested in finding out more about Slimming World is welcome at the St Paul’s Parish Hall or call me on 07983 960122 for more information.”

While Graham and Nicola made it to the semi-finals of the competition, unfortunately they were not the overall winners. Slimming World’s Couple of the Year 2018 will be announced in due course.