Gardening: 5 of the best greenhouses

We look at 5 of the best garden greenhouses...

Forest Victorian Tall Wall Greenhouse, www.dobbies.com, £349.99

The Victorian Tall Wall Greenhouse is flexible and compact. The Greenhouse includes two heights of shelving. New improved structure includes a back panel to ensure plants are protected wherever you choose to place your greenhouse.

Halls Silver Aluminium Popular Greenhouse, www.dobbies.com, £480.00

Halls Popular greenhouse range is perfect for any gardener, whether you’re an absolute beginner, enthusiastic amateur or professional. Polycarbonate glazing will not shatter, yet is sturdy enough in windy weather.

Palram Harmony, www.tesco.com, £489.99

Simple and elegant, the New Harmony range from Palram features unique crystal clear unbreakable polycarbonate panels and heavy duty rust resistant powder coated green aluminium frame. The polycarbonate glazing is lightweight, virtually unbreakable and has no sharp edges. These features create a safe environment for the whole family.

Simplicity Classic Old Cottage Green Greenhouse, www.thegreenhousepeople.co.uk, £599.99

The Simplicity Classic has better features such as quality door wheels which have a turned brass centre with ball bearings for longer life and smooth running. Box section corner bars, gutters and ridge ensure good performance in high winds.

Mill Poly Greenhouse, www.argos.com, £249.99

This Greenhouse Mill Poly - 6 x 4ft greenhouse is excellent value. Featuring a maintenance-free aluminium frame, 4mm twin-walled polycarbonate roof panels to aid insulation and provide shade, clear polycarbonate glazing wall panels, and integral rain gutters for water collection, this greenhouse offers you durability at a fantastic price.