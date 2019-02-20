Futsal initiative hits the net for UCLan women

The Lancashire Football Association has supported a bid by the University of Central Lancashire to make women’s Futsal a competitive sport at the university.

Futsal is a variation of football that is played indoors on a smaller pitch with five players on each side.

UCLan’s Grassroots Hub, set in 2013 when the university teamed up with the Lancashire FA, has been given a grant from the organisation to set up a women’s futsal team to compete in the BUCS (British Universities & Colleges Sport) League.

UCLan Football Development Officer Cian McEvoy said: “This is the latest exciting development to come out of the Grassroots Hub. Our aim is to develop a women’s futsal team and provide them with equipment, kit and secure long-term existence as a club and platform for students.

“This team will represent the university in the very competitive BUCS League.”

The support is part of the FA’s Game plan for Growth to double female participation in football by 2020.

Football Development Officer Nick Birchall said: “We are pleased to be supporting UCLan in developing this new ladies’ futsal team.

“Futsal provision across the county is growing at a fast rate and it is great to see UCLan offering futsal to its students, ensuring there are opportunities for players to continue playing while

studying.”