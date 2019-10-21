Funnyman Sir Lenny Henry to share memories of his life in show blended with unique comedy

Sir Lenny Henry has returned to the live stage following the publication of his memoir, Who Am I, Again?

But far from the average book tour the Midlands funnyman is promising something much more ‘loose, fun, insightful, and revelatory’ when he arrives in Blackpool in November.

Henry is one of Britain’s best-known and celebrated comedians, with a career which began with cult stardom on children’s television to include writer, radio DJ, TV presenter, co-founder of Comic Relief and award-winning actor.

The show at the Opera House on November 3 accompanies the new book and will be a blend of his unique comedy with stories of his childhood growing up in the Black Country, friendship, family secrets and unashamed racism.

Lenny will recount setting out on his roller coaster ride of a career - but at every stage wondering: Am I good enough? Is this what they want?

The 61-year-old says: “Live performance is just the best. Being in front of an audience is the best thing you can do.

“Films and telly are extra, but live is you unfiltered. It’s just you stood there talking to an audience.

“My favourite comedians are the ones that have not only put in the hard work on their show, but they can also (once the show is up and running), swim between sections of their script and fool around.

“Where you’re allowed to improvise right then and there, and the audience gets that. That’s what’s really exciting about live performance; you’re not watching a robot; you’re watching a human being.”

In part two, Lenny will be interviewed by friend, broadcaster and author Jon Canter, for further insights into his life and career.

He adds: “I’m looking forward to travelling around and telling these stories. Writing the book was a huge feat and I’m very proud of it - I can’t wait to share more stories and fun about growing up in the Midlands, my early days in the clubs, pubs and discotheques and of course working on Tiswas, Three of a Kind and The Lenny Henry Show.

"The show promises to be an evening of memories, laughter and fun - I can’t wait to get started.”

