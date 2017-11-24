Funeral packed for popular Heysham musician

It was testament to the popularity of musician Dominic Clayton that his funeral was so busy more than 100 people couldn’t get in.

St Patrick’s Church in Heysham was standing room only and many guests had to turn away as there simply wasn’t the space for the hordes of people who wanted to pay respects to the much-loved drummer, guitarist and singer.

There were reports of mourners starting to queue at 11.45am for Thursday’s funeral which started at 1.30pm.

Funeral guests included Dominic’s family, friends, his bandmates in The Bottlenecks, local publicans and many of his fellow musicians.

They all crammed into Smokey O’Connors in Morecambe later on in the afternoon and then well into the evening to toast the dad of two’s life and achievements.

Recordings of his music were played - including of him singing the Oasis song ‘Champage Supernova’ – and photos of him were shown on the big screen at the pub where he was due to perform with The Bottlenecks on November 12, the day he was found dead at his home, aged 34.

On her Facebook page, his wife Michelle thanked everyone who came to the funeral and to the wake.

“We can’t say thank you enough for all the kindness, support and respect you’ve all shown,” she said.