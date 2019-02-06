Fundraisers for families after Fleetwood crash tragedy

A Fleetwood bingo hall boss has set up an online fundraiser to help the families of two customers involved in a tragic accident at the weekend.

Lynne McDermott, 56, from Preston, died from her injuries after the serious road accident on Saturday night.

Station Road in Fleetwood

A second woman is still receiving treatment for her injuries at Royal Preston Hospital.

The two friends had come to Fleetwood specifically to play at Barneys Bingo on Station Road and had even booked into a hotel at Blackpool for the weekend.

They had just left the club after an enjoyable night out when the accident occurred,

Leon Kay, 33, of Bayside, Fleetwood, has been remanded in custody after appearing before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving, and was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court on March 6,

Stephen Ashe, boss of Barneys Bingo is setting up a new bingo hall on Station Road

In the wake of the tragedy, Barneys boss Stephen Ashe says he has set up a JustGiving page to try to offer some help to the families of the accident victims and the second accident victim herself, with a target of £3,000.

A fundraising night at the club is also planned.

Mr Ashe said: “It was a terrible thing to happen and we just want to do our bit to help.

“Our thoughts are with both families and I would just like to thank everyone who has helped so far, including the police.”

Mrs McDermott, 56 , suffered serious leg injuries and multiple fractures in a collision involving a white BMW 330i, a parked Ford Ecosport and two female pedestrians on Station Road, close to the junction of Amounderness Way, at around 9.10pm on Saturday.

Mrs McDermott, who was one of the pedestrians, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but died on Sunday.

The second woman, aged 57, also from Preston, suffered multiple fractures to her left shoulder, arm, hip, ankle and pelvis.

Station Road was closed for around six hours while collision investigators attended.

Tragically, it later emerged that Mrs McDermott had been bravely fighting cancer for seven years.

Mrs McDermott’s family said: “The world needs to know that she was an incredible person and amazing fighter.

“She fought so hard over the last seven years battling bravely against cancer.

“Even this horrific incident didn’t stop her from fighting.

“She deserves the credit for what she has gone through. She died with her family by her side and there is now a hole in all our lives and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends but remembered forever.

“She can now finally rest.”

Sgt Michael Higginson, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Team, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with Mrs McDermott, her family and her friends at this difficult time.

“We continue to appeal for any information in connection to the collision and would urge any witnesses to come forward.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1423 of February 2.

The fundraiser at Barneys is likely to be in March but the date needs to be confirmed.

Anyone wanting to help with the online JustGiving campaign should visist www.facebook.com/barneysfleetwood for details.