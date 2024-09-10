Councillors are being asked to back spending plans which would see £75,000 invested over three years to develop a new cultural strategy for Blackpool.

The funding will support the council's ambition for the resort to be the UK’s Coastal Capital of Creativity by 2030.

Blackpool's Grand Theatre is part of the steering group | Local Democracy Reporting Service

A steering group, supported by a previous Arts Council grant of £15,000, is already in place with members including representatives of The Grand Theatre, Winter Gardens, Blackpool and the Fylde College and arts group LeftCoast.

Nearly 70 ideas for the strategy have been put forward ranging from historical walks and festivals to celebrating ‘firsts’ such as the electric trams and developing the town’s ‘pink pound’ sector illustrated by the shows at Funny Girls.

The latest funding would also support a bid to Arts Council England for £750,000 from its Priority Places fund to deliver key projects in the action plan.

A council report says: "The Cultural Strategy’s mission is to unite Blackpool’s existing wealth of creative leaders to shape, drive and offer new and exciting opportunities for our town and communities."

It adds: "The vision for 2030 is for Blackpool to be the UK’s Coastal Capital of Creativity. Our vibrant communities and our rich cultural heritage are at the heart of a culture that shines brightly towards a sustainable future, attracting diverse visitors and creatives and producing world-class art."

It is hoped funding, including from the Arts Council will turbo-charge collaborative working across the town's cultural assets.

Plans were also revealed in January this year for a £10m investment in a Culture Hub. The scheme, which still needs to attract funding, would see the Grundy Art Galley on Queen Street extended, plus refurbishment of Central Library which is next door.

It is also hoped to build on the ‘Be Who You Want To Be’ project which puts the focus on Blackpool's LGBTQ district, as well as other up-and-coming cultural schemes designed to enhance and improve the town.

The report is due to go before the council's executive for consideration on Monday, September 16.